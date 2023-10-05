Robinson Place in Lakewood offers affordable housing for older adults

In Lakewood, a new housing facility is opening to help some of Colorado's most vulnerable residents. Robinson Place is a three-story, low-rise apartment complex located at 2275 Wadsworth Boulevard.

Robinson Place in Lakewood CBS

The complex, with 67 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, will offer housing for older adults as more people report being evicted due to rising housing prices. Certain units are ADA-compatible.

Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul believes resources like Robinson Place will continue to be important in the Denver metro area.

"As we become such a popular state, that further exasperates the need for affordable housing and so these projects are critical to the vibrancy of our community," said Paul.

The new community features dozens of units reserved for people ages 62 and older as well as specialty apartments for veterans.