New affordable housing complex in Lakewood helps vulnerable Coloradans: "It's home"

There were 854 people experiencing homelessness in Jefferson County in Colorado, according to the Point-in-Time count taken on Jan. 1. Approximately 16% of those people were over the age of 55. In Lakewood, a new affordable housing complex called Robinson Place is opening to help reduce those troubling numbers.

One of those people it's already helping is a 63-year-old named Jaclyn, who said she would be homeless if it weren't for the center. She served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and spent two more in the National Guard. After that, she found herself bouncing from shelter to shelter. She is now one of the first residents of Robinson Place, located at at 2275 Wadsworth Boulevard.

"I just moved in," Jaclyn said with a smile.

The building has 67 units for those 62 and older and 15 subsidized units for veterans who have experienced homelessness.

Archway Communities built Robinson Place with the help of federal low income housing tax credits. CEO Sebastian Corradino says it wouldn't have been possible without those credits.

"There's a shortage of affordable housing so the only way these projects can be built that are in fact affordable to the lower income residents of these communities is with federal, state and local support," Corradino said.

Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul says city workers are consistently seeing more need for affordable housing.

"As the Denver metro area rent increases and home prices have gone up exponentially, this project gives a roof to folks," Paul said.

For residents like Jaclyn its far more than a roof.

"It's home," Jaclyn said.