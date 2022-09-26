Watch CBS News
Suspects in fatal Lakewood shooting outside car wash set to be charged next week

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The suspects accused of a disturbing killing in Lakewood over the summer are expected to be formally charged next week. The four suspects in the late July murder were arrested last month. Two of them are adults and two are teenagers.

Robert Solano and Keadre Mims are the adults who are facing murder charges, as well as a number of other felonies.

There are also two teenage boys accused. One is 17 and the other is 15.

Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras dead in the driver's seat.

A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed." Police also believe the suspects had also tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

