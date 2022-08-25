Arrests made in fatal shooting outside Lakewood car wash that left Ramon Castro Contreras dead

Police in Lakewood on Thursday announced the arrest of four people in the fatal shooting of a man near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard late last month. The victim in the murder was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.

One of the suspects is a juvenile.

Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.

Lakewood Police

A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed." Police also believe the suspects had tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.

Officers wound up locating a vehicle the suspected shooters were in and they say that led to the arrests of the first two suspects. Then on Tuesday the other two arrests were made in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. All of the suspects are male.

None of the identities of the people who have been arrested have been made public yet.

Lakewood police said they received help in their investigation from federal law enforcement in addition to the Denver Police Department and the Aurora Police Department.