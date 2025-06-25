Watch CBS News
Colorado Supreme Court denies request by Robert Ray, convicted in 2005 double murder in Aurora, for new trial

Robert Ray, convicted in 2005 double murder in Aurora, won't get a new trial
The man convicted in the killing of a Colorado couple will not get a new trial. The Colorado Supreme Court issued a unanimous denial to Robert Ray on Monday.  

6b8fc056c23d6f7b3aa6a793a2811ec1.jpg
Robert Ray Arapahoe County

Ray was convicted in 2009 of orchestrating the murder of Javad Marshall-Fields and Vivian Wolfe in 2005 in Aurora.

The convicted killer was sentenced to death but that sentence was commuted to life in prison when Colorado repealed the death penalty.

"While certain evidentiary issues arose during Ray's trial, those issues did not undermine the fairness of the proceedings or the reliability of the jury's verdict," Justice William W. Hood III said in a prepared statement.

Rhonda Fields, Javad's mother, ran and won the office of the Arapahoe County Commissioners after the killings.

District Attorney Amy Padden said in a prepared statement that "The Colorado Supreme Court has made it clear: Robert Ray will remain exactly where he belongs—behind bars for the rest of his life."

