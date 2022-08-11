Ricky Avalos-Trujillo formally charged in crash that killed 2 Colorado high schoolers

A man accused of driving drunk and causing an accident that killed two Castle View High School students is now formally charged. Among the charges Ricky Avalos-Trujillo faces are two counts of vehicular homicide and DUI.

Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy were killed. Both were 17. Several people who knew Todd and Bellamy described them to CBS News Colorado as both being active students who were set to start their senior year at Castle View High School in Castle Rock. It was their final weekend before returning to class.