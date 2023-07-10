Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates program to restore black-footed ferret

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating the 10 year mark of their current program to restore the endangered black-footed ferret. They released a video titled "Saving The Black-Footed Ferret in Colorado."

The ferret is one of the rarest and most endangered mammals in North America. It was listed as endangered in 1967 and once was thought to be extinct.

Ferrets were re-introduced in Colorado in 2001, but that colony collapsed. In 2013, ferrets were reintroduced and now their population is growing.