Residents killed in explosion at southern Colorado home

Investigators say two people died in an explosion that left a home in southern Colorado seriously damaged on Thursday.

Firefighters and law enforcement were called to the scene near 57th Lane and Cherry Road in eastern Pueblo County after neighbors reported an explosion nearby. When firefighters arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. The blaze destroyed the home.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office provided an update on Friday, stating that a man and woman who lived at the home were killed, although it's not yet clear if it was due to the explosion or the resulting fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and found one of the people who died. The other victim was found on Friday morning.

Authorities said the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the names of the people killed and their cause of death at a later time.

Although the explosion remains under investigation, investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the PCSO believe the explosion was accidental.