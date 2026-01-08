Watch CBS News
Building heavily damaged after explosion in southern Colorado

Christa Swanson
Authorities in southern Colorado are investigating after a sudden explosion damaged a building and startled nearby residents.

Around 2:45 p.m., residents near 57th Lane and Cherry Road began contacting the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office after they heard the blast. When deputies and firefighters arrived, they found a structure completely engulfed in flames.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and the sheriff's office says there's no threat to the public. Photos of the scene show that the building involved was gutted by the fire.

PCSO said the cause of the explosion is under investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, authorities said they can't release further information on the explosion at this time.

