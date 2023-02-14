Reservations for overnight camping permits at Maroon Bells available Wednesday

Permits are now required for overnight stays in the most-visited areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness near Aspen year round. Acquiring those permits online through advanced reservations begins Wednesday.

Those most-visited areas are divided into four zones by the U.S. Forest Service. Those are Conundrum Hot Springs, the "Four Pass Loop" (which includes Crater Lake and Snowmass Lake), Geneva Lake, and Capitol Lake.

Outdoor use of those areas skyrocketed during the past decade, according to the White River National Forest. In fact, the number of people using them has quadrupled since 2006.

The result of that increase has been overcrowding of the trails and areas. Along with that have comes large amounts of trash and human waste, vegetation loss, campsite damage, conflicts between campers, and conflicts between campers and wildlife, particularly bears.

CBS

The first limited number of permits allow for overnight stays between Feb. 15 (Wednesday) and July 31. Another batch will come online June 15 for those planning to camp between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30.

Overnight camping is most popular during the late summer, July to September.

The permits cost $10 per person (16 years and older) per night with a $6 processing fee. Permit reservations can be made here.

The overnight permitting system does not apply to day hikers or the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, which has a separate parking and shuttle reservation system. You can buy a parking pass for half a day, a full day or overnight or you can reserve a spot on a shuttle that will take you there and back.