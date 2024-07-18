Report: Russell Westbrook to join Denver Nuggets after being bought out following sign-and-trade deal involving Utah Jazz

NBA guard Russell Westbrook is expected to join the Denver Nuggets after being bought out following a sign-and-trade agreement for Kris Dunn with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook will join the team after being bought out of his contract by the Jazz and clearing waivers, according to sources. The triple-double king is also a solid pickup for the Nuggets as Westbrook could possibly finish his career in Denver, while he heads into his 19th year in the league.

This is reportedly an expanded deal that was initially reported on July 1 by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, in which Dunn agreed to a deal with the Clippers as an unrestricted free agent. Dunn is headed to the Clippers on a three-year, $17 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade, per Haynes.

The Clippers also sent a second-round pick swap and cash to the Jazz.

The former MVP is officially parting ways with the Clippers after spending two years with the team where he took on roles as a starter and in rotation coming off the bench. Westbrook also played for the Los Angeles Lakers for two years, while spending a year with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21 and Houston Rockets in 2019-20.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts in the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Tim Warner / Getty Images

He spent most of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he was drafted in 2008 to the then, Seattle Super Sonics before the franchise was relocated to OKC the same year.

With the Thunder, Westbrook appeared in the 2012 NBA finals, won an MVP in the 2016-17 season, and became the league's all-time triple-double leader.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic who called for Westbrook to join the team, currently sits fourth on the list for triple-doubles all time. In 2016-17, Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double in back-to-back seasons.

That same year he also not only joined Robertson as the only players in league history to average a triple-double for the season, but also broke Robertson's single-season record for them which was 41 that was set in 1961-62.

Last year with the Clippers, he averaged 11.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, and 1.1 steals per game. In last year's postseason, Westbrook averaged 6.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, and 1.2 steals per game. Los Angeles lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round after losing the series at 4-2.

As the Nuggets acquire Westbrook once he clears waivers, Denver will be picking up a veteran player and nine-time NBA All-Star who has made an impact in the league based on his athletic ability and fierce gameplay every night on the court who can also pour his knowledge to other players.

So far, the Nuggets traded off Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets along with three unprotected second-round picks. The team also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to free agency after the guard signed a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic that's worth $66 million. Star guard Jamal Murray and the team were also working on a contract extension that was reportedly worth four years, $209 million.

