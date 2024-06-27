Guard Reggie Jackson traded from Denver Nuggets to Charlotte Hornets with three second-round picks

Guard Reggie Jackson has been traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Charlotte Hornets along with three second-round picks for cash considerations.

Jackson played two years with the Denver Nuggets and maintained a role coming off the bench and was the leader of the team's second unit.

Reggie Jackson of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on March 13, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Last year, Jackson participated in all 82 games, started 23 of them, averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists, and shot 43.1% from the field in the regular season.

In last year's NBA playoffs, he averaged 3.5 points per game, 1.3 rebounds per game and shot 33.3% from the field.

The Nuggets trading Jackson comes as the team looks to re-sign Jamal Murray and continue building around the star guard and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic while restructuring contracts, in response to the shocking second round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Denver signed Jackson in 2022 for support on the bench along with his defensive presence on the floor with the second unit.

Jackson had signed a two-year, $10,250,000 contract with the Denver Nuggets that included $10,250,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,125,000.