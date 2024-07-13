Report: Denver Nuggets draft pick DaRon Holmes II tears Achilles tendon in NBA Summer League game against Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets No. 22 overall pick DaRon Holmes II suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in an NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, according to sources.

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Nuggets acquired Holmes from the Phoenix Suns for the No. 28 pick, Ryan Dunn, the No. 56 pick, and two future second-round picks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: DaRon Holmes II arrives prior to the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

In the game, Holmes II scored 11 points and reeled in seven rebounds in 26 minutes before getting hurt in the second half against the Clippers.

He is now expected to miss the 2024-25 season after getting injured in his NBA Summer League debut which is seen as a devasting blow for one of the Nuggets' promising young pieces.

Holmes II spent three years of his college career at Dayton and started in each of the 102 appearances he made for the Flyers. In his final year at Dayton, he averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.9 steals across 32.5 minutes per game as a junior.

