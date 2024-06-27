Denver nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to decline player option, will become free agent

As free agency kicks off many players who are at the end of terms with their contracts are testing the waters to see what other teams are offering.

Following the first round of the NBA Draft, it was announced that Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent, according to sources.

Caldwell-Pope joined the Nuggets in 2022 after signing a two-year, $30,145,123 contract which include $30,145,123 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,072,562. He now plans to waive his $15.4 million player option to test free agency.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

If the Nuggets lose KCP to free agency, it could affect their rotations on the floor by losing a starting role player who can be spot-on from behind the arc and a solid spot-up shooter who can also defend.

KCP was huge for the Nuggets during their 2023 NBA Finals run as the guard averaged 10.6 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38% from deep in the postseason. He also shot 82.9% from the free throw line and had a field goal percentage of 45.7%.

The former UGA guard was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the 2013 NBA Draft in the first round with the 8th overall pick. He played four years in Detroit, five years with the Lakers, one year with the Washington Wizards, and two years with the Denver Nuggets.

