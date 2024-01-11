Repeat arsonist arrested after targeting another Fort Collins home: "It's terrifying"

Juvenile arrested in series of arsons in Fort Collins neighborhoods

A repeat arsonist has been arrested, 80 days after the first report of vandalism and fire was made in northern Fort Collins. The arsonist, who has not been identified publicly due to their age, was arrested after many homes were targeted since the start of the new year.

Crystal Crow, a resident of Fort Collins, was the latest victim of the arsonist. On Monday night, she awoke to the sound of her neighbor pounding on her door, warning her of a fire in her shed.

Crow quickly woke up her children and got them out of the home, knowing the nearby shed was filled with flammable materials.

Home security video shows a person walking away from a fire in Fort Collins. CBS

"We had propane tanks. A lot of explosive stuff," Crow said.

The family exited their home just in time, as the flames made their way toward her son's bedroom.

"By the time we came across the street it spread within seconds," Crow said. "If (my neighbors) didn't come over when they did we would have been trapped.

Fort Collins Police and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the unidentified juvenile arrested for the arson.

Cell phone video shows a fire in a Fort Collins neighborhood believed to be set by a serial arsonist. CBS

However, multiple victims of the fires said they were still having difficulty finding peace.

"I am still worried," Crow said. "Even sleeping now, every time I close my eyes I can see the flames."

Crow has set up an online fundraiser to help repair her home.

The fundraiser is titled "Please help to donate to repair my families (sic) house," and is organized by Donavan Cruz and Crystal Crow.

via CBS

Crow said she is grateful an arrest has been made. However, she fears there was more than one suspect. Though police have not alluded to such an investigation, Crow said she is still fearful.

"I am a single mom. I work hard. This is the place I call home. It was my security. And, I feel it was taken away from me," Crow said.