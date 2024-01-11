Colorado juvenile arrested in series of arsons in Fort Collins neighborhoods

Timbervine neighborhood in Fort Collins gathers for emergency meeting after series of arson cases

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a series of arsons in two Fort Collins neighborhoods and a Larimer County neighborhood. Fort Collins police officers detained the juvenile male on Thursday.

The juvenile was taken to the Larimer County Jail on booked on charges of first-degree arson- residence- endanger life, first-degree arson- residence- no endanger life and criminal mischief $20,000-$99,999.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for targeting the TimberVine and Dry Creek neighborhoods in northern Fort Collins as well as Collins Aire Park in Larimer County in a series of arsons, the first of which began at the end of October 2023. Police said there were incidences of graffiti and small fires involving flags and patio furniture at the end of the fall and since the new year, at least three vehicles have been torched and several other property items burned.

A family that emigrated from Honduras in search of a better and safer life was targeted by the arsonist in the TimberVine neighborhood, where they lost two vehicles and received damage to their home.

Fort Collins Police detectives continue to investigate the numerous cases and additional charges are pending. We are still looking for any additional information and encourage those who have not reached out to detectives to contact the Fort Collins Police Tip Line at (970)416-2825.