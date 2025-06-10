Pilot program in the works for a public Red Rocks shuttle in the Denver metro area

Pilot program in the works for a public shuttle that would get Coloradans to Red Rocks

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado is one of the most popular attractions in the state, and it may soon have a public transit option to get there.

An Indian paintbrush is in full bloom as rain clouds hang over Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on June 4, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Whether it's hiking or attending a concert, many visitors are driving to get to the world-famous venue.

Officials in Denver and Jefferson County are building on an idea first shared by the environmental advocacy group Green Latinos to develop some form of public transportation.

Currently, RTD's W line can take riders from downtown Denver all the way to the Jefferson County government center in Golden. But that's the end of the road for the line.

The plan being considered is to use a shuttle -- either vans or buses -- to take light rail passengers from Golden to Red Rocks as well as several other outdoor attractions.

Jefferson County Commissioner Andy Kerr referred to it as "West tracks" and would include a stop at Dinosaur Ridge, mountain biking and hiking areas as well as Red Rocks. Kerry said the hope is to do a test run in the fall.

"We were really hoping to get something off the ground this summer but a lot of our partners -- Jefferson County, Denver Parks have offered up some money for this summer -- it might just be a weekend where we run the shuttle from here from the Jeffco government center and try it out. Hopefully people come and use it and we can work out some kinks so that next summer we could as early as the Memorial Day weekend really hit the ground running and maybe have this up and running," Kerr said.

RTD says Jefferson County did submit an application for their partnership program, which allocates grant money for a service that would have stops at Red Rocks, but they say the proposal would not accommodate evening concerts.

Kerr says currently the W Line doesn't operate late into the evening and for purposes of the pilot program they wanted to avoid having trying to get RTD to adjust service hours.