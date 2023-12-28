Red Rocks was best-attended venue in the U.S. and in its history in 2023, Denver says

Red Rocks, the famous outdoor amphitheater surrounded by mountains and hiking trails just outside of Denver, accomplished several accolades this year, landing high on lists of top venues around the country and even the entire world.

Red Rocks was the best-attended venue in the country in 2023, according to ticket sale data from the city and county of Denver, which also shows Red Rocks was in the top five busiest venues in the world.

"Once again, Red Rocks is grateful to the fans, artists and promoters that keep our venue at the top of these charts," said venue manager Tad Bowman. "For a mid-sized venue to do those numbers, while being open just over seven months of the year, is a testament to the venue's beauty and history, and to the appreciation and dedication of our fans. We look forward to seeing everyone again in just about 90 days."

Visitors climb the stairs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as temperatures head above the 60-degree mark Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, near Morrison, Colo. Forecasters predict a warm, dry week ahead for the intermountain West. David Zalubowski / AP

Red Rocks reported 1.65 million tickets sold this year. O2 Arena in London sold 2.4 million tickets in 2023, Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City sold 2 million and Madison Square Garden in New York sold 1.6 million.

Billboard reported 1.4 million people attended Red Rocks in its year-end chart, but the venue says their report ends in October, missing several events that Red Rocks had data for, accounting for those additional 250,000 or so tickets.

Though it sits in the town of Morrison, Red Rocks is owned by the city and county of Denver and operated by the city's Denver Arts and Venues agency.