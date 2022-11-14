Red Rocks to improve accessibility, visitors' center restaurant and structural safety

If you're a Red Rocks fan, there are changes coming to the venue.

Over winter, crews will be working to replace the south ramp from the parking lots and improving accessibility to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to get around.

The reconstruction will also modernize the ramp to make it safer, longterm.

"While no imminent issues were discovered, the structural analysis did reveal that the structures are nearing the end of their useful life expectancy as well as design deficiencies. The best option moving forward is to replace the structures with a new South Ramp that will serve the venue for years to come," according to amphitheater planners. "The new South Ramp will be constructed between November 2022 and April 2023 with a design that respects the original structures' aesthetic while meeting modern structural standards."

They'll also be giving the visitors' center a bit of a makeover.

"This first phase of a multi-phase project focuses on the renovation of the Ship Rock Grille and Kitchen and the rebuild of the north restrooms," according to amphitheater planners. "The restaurant will be reconfigured to make the bar more visible and inviting. The kitchen will be electrified with an improved layout."

The restrooms will also be renovated and updated, with a new family restroom and improved accessibility.

Heads up ⚠ On Tuesday Nov. 15, the amphitheatre, Top Plaza and Visitor Center will be closed to visitors beginning at 8 a.m. for a private event lasting through the day and evening. The park and Trading Post will continue to be open to the public. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) November 14, 2022

Red Rocks says the visitors' center will close starting Tuesday, while the park and trading post will stay open.

All of the work should be done by April of next year.