If this week's rain was snow, Denver and Colorado's Front Range we would have been buried

Our impressive rainfall amounts across the Denver area and in other parts of Colorado's Front Range set records for rainfall since the middle of the week. Since Wednesday, Denver International Airport measured 4.40 inches of rainfall.

4.40 inches is about 30% of Denver's annual precipitation. Thursday was also the wettest day Denver has seen in 50 years! With the record setting measurement of 2.92 inches.

Now the question: What if that 4.40 inches fell as snow? How much could we have seen bury the Front Range? A typical snow ratio for the Spring in Colorado is 1 inch of water equals 10 inches of snow. This is an estimate based on snow production in the 28 to 34 degree range. So with that ratio if all of Denver's moisture since Wednesday fell as snow, we could have been shoveling or snow blowing over 40 inches of snow!

The National Weather Service in Boulder mapped out the possible contours for snow and some areas of East Aurora could have seen over 50 inches of snow!