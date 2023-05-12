Denver experiences the eighth wettest day in city history with more rain on the way

Rain gradually ends today, mostly dry for the first half of the weekend

Rain gradually ends today, mostly dry for the first half of the weekend

Constant rain on Thursday was enough to nearly double the previous record for the date and was the eighth highest single day rain total in Denver history.

The official rain gauge for the city located at Denver International Airport measured 2.93 inches of rain on Thursday. The previous record for the date was 1.55 inches of rain on May 11, 2011.

Through 7 a.m. on Friday, Denver had received 4.12 inches of rain since Wednesday which is 28% of Denver's average annual precipitation (14.48 inches based on the 1991-2020 climate normals).

Many other areas had received well over 5 inches of rain through Friday morning and some areas will reach over 6 or 7 inches of rain before the precipitation finally ends.

Most areas will be drying out in the afternoon on Friday. The Flood Watch in effect for Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and all of northeast Colorado will expire at 12 p.m. It will take days for the water levels in rivers, streams, and creeks to decrease but the flooding should not get any worse by late Friday.

Looking at the weekend forecast, Friday night and Saturday night will be mostly dry across most of the state. The exception will be the high country where additional rain and snow showers are expected on Saturday. Then a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will redevelop along the Front Range for Mother's Day on Sunday. Temperatures will also stay cooler than normal for the second weekend in May.