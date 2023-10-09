Watch CBS News
Weather

After a mild start to the week in Colorado, a cold front blows through in the middle of the week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Warm start to the week before another mid-week cold front
Warm start to the week before another mid-week cold front 02:25

Another mild start to the work-week is underway! But, we are watching for the next Big Thing to arrive on Wednesday which is a cold front bringing back wind, rain and snow to Colorado.

kcnc-2023.png

Skies over the state will be mostly sunny for Monday to kick off the week. A broad ridge of high pressure covering the Rocky Mountain Region. 

day-2.png

This will make for a mild few days with temperatures in Denver near 80 with 70s and 80s over the eastern plains and western slope. Mountains will be in the 50s and 60s.

day-0.png

The next Big Thing Arrives on Wednesday with a cold front. Stronger winds will be picking up and the Front Range can expect rain late in the day on Wednesday afternoon. At the same time rain mixed with snow will be starting up in the High Country. 

day-21.png

There is a good chance for several inches of snow in the northern and central mountains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Preliminary models are subject to change but, are showing some areas may see as much as 3 to 8 inches of snowfall. Road conditions in the mountains on Thursday morning may be slick over the higher mountain passes.

gfs-state-snow.png

There is also a chance for snow along the Palmer Divide up into northeastern Colorado. At this time those areas will see a rain snow mix with small accumulations expected. There is an small chance there may a few flakes of snow mixed with rain in Aurora and Castle Rock down to Monument.

fr-futurecast-dave.png

The clouds and the moisture should clear out by Friday morning. This will allow low temperatures to drop to the coldest levels of the season so far. The Denver Metro area may see the first freeze of the season on Friday morning and/or Saturday morning. 

extended-am.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.