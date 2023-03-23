Raccoon takes nap inside Colorado Parks & Wildlife office before being escorted outside

A raccoon was looking to stay cozy and warm inside a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Grand Junction earlier this week. He had apparently looked at a few offices before choosing to cuddle up atop a bookcase.

CPW

The raccoon was found bundled up in a basket on the top shelf. Agents worked to get the raccoon collared and down from the shelf.

CPW

From there, it was a short walk down the hall to the front door where the little guy was released outside in the rain. He ran away and hopefully found a more suitable place for a nap.