Pueblo County coroner says he will resign after 24 decomposing bodies, bones found behind hidden door in mortuary

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter says he will resign next week. His resignation comes after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed that investigators discovered 24 decomposing bodies and containers of bones and tissue were found behind a hidden door inside Davis Mortuary.

Davis Mortuary CBS

Earlier this week, the CBI said it could take months to identify the bodies that were removed from the Davis Mortuary. Investigators said some of the bodies are from people who died more than 15 years ago. Since state inspectors launched the investigation last week, they have found multiple bodies in "various stages of decomposition," and have since revoked the business's license.

Brian Cotter released a statement via his attorney stating that he "was hospitalized for a cardiac event following the events of Aug. 20" and that since his discharge from the hospital, he has "acted swiftly to prioritize the concerns of the public as it relates to his position as Coroner."

In the letter, the attorney states Brian Cotter submits his resignation with an effective date of Sept. 2 and that "he will provide his own written statement with his signature when he is able, as soon as possible."

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter Pueblo County

Gov. Jared Polis called for Cotter's resignation last week. He released this statement on Thursday night, "I'm glad that Mr. Cotter has resigned. This is the first step in addressing the significant difficulties and pain he has caused the families impacted and the entire community. I'm grateful that he heeded the calls of the public to ensure that Pueblo County residents get the help needed in one of their darkest hours. I expect he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

As part of the investigation, police officers served search warrants at the homes of Davis Mortuary co-owners, Brian Cotter and his brother Chris Cotter.