Colorado investigators say it could take months to identify more than 20 bodies removed from Pueblo mortuary

It could take months to identify the bodies that have been removed from a Pueblo mortuary, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which doesn't even know exactly how many bodies were removed. Difficulty with the process stems from the fact that some of the bodies are from people who died over 15 years ago.

Inspectors from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies discovered an unknown number of bodies at the Davis Mortuary, located at 128 Broadway Ave., last Wednesday. They then launched an investigation in conjunction with CBI, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, and coroners from nearby El Paso and Fremont counties.

"All the bodies were respectfully removed from the mortuary," CBI said in a statement on Monday. "The process of identifying the remains is expected to take months due to the condition of the remains and the unverified record keeping at Davis Mortuary."

Investigators say they'll rely on dental x-rays, fingerprints, and DNA samples to identify the bodies and remains.

"Given the state of the remains, which investigators believe could be at least 15 years old in some cases, a DNA comparison with samples voluntarily submitted by family members will be a key part of the process. As a result, an accurate figure on the number of bodies and cremains is not yet available, though the CBI acknowledges the number is more than 20 bodies and hopes to provide a more accurate figure when it becomes available in the near future," CBI said.

The mortuary is owned by the Pueblo County coroner, Brian Cotter, and his brother Chris Cotter, according to investigators. The Colorado Coroner's Association has removed Brian Cotter as secretary of its board, but he has not heeded calls for his resignation as Pueblo County coroner from Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Coroners Association.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies has, however, suspended the license of his mortuary.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case, however, "law enforcement confirms they know the whereabouts of Mr. Cotter and his brother and have no reason to believe either is a flight risk," CBI said.

The Colorado Funeral Directors Association said in a statement last week that it "recognizes the seriousness of these findings and the distress they may cause families across our state. We extend our most profound concern to the families and community members who may be directly affected by these circumstances. The alleged actions described are a deeply troubling breach of professional trust."

A voicemail was left for a number belonging to Brian Cotter seeking comment on Monday. A phone number belonging to Chris Cotter, according to public records, had been disconnected when called.