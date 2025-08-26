Colorado investigators find "multiple containers of bones" at Pueblo mortuary; warrants served on owners' homes

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says it has confirmed the number of bodies removed from the Davis Mortuary in Pueblo totals 24. Police also served search warrants at the homes of its co-owners, Brian Cotter -- who's also the Pueblo County coroner -- and his brother Chris Cotter.

On Monday, CBI said it could take months to identify the bodies that were removed from the Davis Mortuary. Some of the bodies are from people who died over 15 years ago. State inspectors launched an investigation last week, found multiple bodies in "various stages of decomposition," and have since revoked the business's license.

"Multiple containers of bones and several containers of probable human tissue representing an unknown number of deceased individuals have been respectfully transferred to the El Paso County Coroner's Office for attempted identification," CBI said.

Investigators didn't detail the results of the searches of the co-owners' homes or say if charges were pending, but they have not been arrested and police said they don't believe either brother is a flight risk.

Attempts to reach the co-owners by phone were unsuccessful. Police say the two have retained attorneys and, as a result, investigators have not been able to interview them.

CBI has since established a victim assistance line at 719-257-3359. Families who may have used Davis Mortuary can also send an email to CBITips@state.co.us.