Protestors on Denver's Auraria Campus threaten to disrupt commencement ceremonies

Protestors entered the Tivoli Student Union and disrupted campus operations on Tuesday, according to the Auraria's campus.

The disruption happened as the head of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Dr. Angie Paccione and protest leaders met inside the student union. During the meeting, protestors demonstrated on the first and second floors inside the Tivoli Student Union. The demonstrators blocked entrances while law enforcement secured the doors with zip ties, President Janine Davidson's office said. Email notifications were sent to campus instructors.

Campus business was not interrupted except for the actions at the Student Union.

The campus says protestors threatened to disrupt commencement ceremonies if their demands were not met. The protestors are calling for the schools to divest from Israel. Only CU Denver has contracts with Israeli entities. And there are no semester-abroad programs in the Middle East. Last week the protestors rejected an offer for the schools to donate $15,000 to the International Red Cross to end their protest at the Tivoli Quad.

CCD, Community College of Denver, graduation is scheduled for May 9.

MSU Denver's graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 10 at the Denver Coliseum.

The University of Colorado Denver's graduation is planned for Saturday, May 11 inside the Denver Coliseum.

The Auraria Campus released this letter on Tuesday:

Auraria Campus Developments, 5/7/24

Additionally, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, May 6, protestors forcefully entered and occupied the private, locked Auraria Campus executive offices within the Tivoli Student Union. The protestors pushed past a student employee and then refused to leave after multiple requests. Campus staff, ACPD officers, and other law enforcement agents led a conversation that resulted in protestors agreeing to meet at a future time. The protestors left the offices and returned to the encampment on the Tivoli quad a little before 5 p.m.

There is no tolerance for those who break the law or willingly disrupt the safety and well-being of our community. Students violating their institution's student code of conduct could be subject to consequences according to that Code. Over the past several days, protestors' tactics have escalated beyond peaceful protests with evidence of trespassing, biohazard threats, blocking city roads, and vandalism on the Auraria Campus.