Prop 129 outcome to impact future of Colorado's veterinarian shortage

In November, Colorado voters can expect a ballot measure that supporters say will help with the state's veterinarian shortage. However, those opposed to the measure believe it will put pets at risk more than it would help.

There are about 3,800 vets in the state for 2.5 million dogs and cats, and that doesn't include horses and farm animals. A recent survey of Colorado veterinarians by Colorado State University's Animal-Human Policy Center found that 70% turn away animals weekly because their practices are overloaded.

At the Dumb Friends League, the veterinarian shortage is haunting their Veterinary Hospital at CSU Spur. The organization tells CBS Colorado they are seeing the impact of this in real-time, having to turn patients away every day due to insufficient resources.

"By 8 a.m. we're turning clients away... that team of three customer service representatives has to tell people for the rest of the entire day that we cannot see them and there's nowhere we can refer them," said Dr. Apryl Steele, CEO and President of the Dumb Friends League.

The shortage is due to several factors according to the organization, including a limited capacity to train veterinary professionals.

This is why they are in support of Proposition 129 which would create a veterinary professional associate or VPA, a position that would include both veterinarian and veterinary technician duties.

The position will require a master's degree and registration with the State Board of Veterinary Medicine. Under this position, VPAs would be allowed to practice veterinary medicine, but only under the supervision of a licensed vet. The training would include an online course and an internship

Under this supervision, supporters say a VPA would be able to prescribe, diagnose, treat, and even perform surgery.

"I don't want a physician doing surgery on me, I don't want anyone who is not a veterinarian doing surgery on anyone's pet," said Dr. Sara Mark, a licensed veterinarian, and owner of Southwest Veterinary Hospital for more than three decades.

Mark believes this proposition is irresponsible and allowing a VPA to perform surgery on pets, with minimal training is reckless.

"It would lower the standard of care," said Mark.

She argues that the program's graduates would lack the training and legal authority to perform surgeries and prescribe medications, questioning the ethical implications of offering lower standards of care to economically disadvantaged individuals.

Happy young veterinarian takes care of the pet's health / Getty Images

"I think that that is a false equivalency. You are proposing that these individuals who are having difficulty affording veterinary care then see somebody who is not trained... so how is it moral and ethical to say that those people and their pets deserve a lesser standard of care?" said Mark.

Right now, CSU is working to create a program that would support the position through a master's degree. If passed, Proposition 129 would then allow VPAs to work at vet clinics.

In Colorado, the USDA says it's the rural areas that are lacking vets who can care for farm animals, like cattle.

Mark states the ballot does not point out any help to those animals in rural areas, still, Steele argues pets in the city are also in need of care.

"We see the animals that are suffering every day because the community cannot meet the demand, we have to do something about this, and this is a safe way to get experts to help with those results," said Steele.

Currently, in Colorado, veterinarians must earn a doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM) degree, which is usually a four-year degree program after earning a four-year bachelor's degree, as veterinary technicians must earn an associate's degree.

The initiative on the ballot was funded by All Pets Deserve Care which has invested a reported $1.2 million thanks to contributions from the Dumb Friends League (about $1 million) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

As for Keep Our Pets Safe, the committee that hopes to defeat the initiative has reported receiving about $1 million from The American Veterinary Medical Association.