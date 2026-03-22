Prison ordered for Texas man who told Colorado woman "I am borrowing your daughter"

A man who approached a woman and her granddaughter in a disturbing encounter in a Lakewood grocery store last year was sentenced last week to prison.

Bradley Wilson, 34, walked up to the woman and girl in the produce section and announced, "I am borrowing your daughter," according to the woman's recollections listed in a case document.

A Jefferson County district court judge sentenced Wilson on Tuesday to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The judge added a mandatory three-year parole begin upon Wilson's release.

Bradley Mikel Wilson, 34, after his arrest of kidnapping charges in 2024. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

As described in Wilson's arrest affidavit, the woman was standing two feet from her then 8-year-old granddaughter in the produce section near the front of the store on June 21, 2025. A man whom neither knew walked up to the girl and, and after making his declaration, placed his hands on the girl's shoulders and began guiding her toward the nearest exit.

The woman yelled at the man which alerted store staff, per the affidavit. The man then released the girl and walked out of the store - only to return a second time. The woman described the man approaching again as she held her granddaughter. As stated in the arrest affidavit, the man, later identified as Wilson, bent down to the girl and asked her if she wanted to leave with him.

A store manager intervened and Wilson walked out of the store again. Safeway employees called 9-1-1. A gas station attendant also took a picture of the Texas license plate on Wilson's car as he left the parking lot.

Wilson was pulled over and arrested two days later.

The girl, when interviewed after the incident by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators, initially thought the man was playing a joke. But when the man walked her toward the store doors, she became scared and feared he was kidnapping her.

Investigators viewed the store's surveillance video, according to the affidavit. As Wilson reached the store's vestibule, the woman came into view of the camera. Wilson spun around and the girl ran to her grandmother and hid behind her, as stated in the affidavit.

Two images from a Lakewood Safeway store's surveillance camera shows a man walking into the store in June 2025 and then attempting to walk out with an 8-year-old girl (identity hidden by the black box). A 34-year-old Texas man, Bradley Wilson, was sentenced last week to six years in state prison for the attempted kidnapping. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

During Wilson's prosecution, the judge order he undergo a mental health evaluation. Following that, Wilson pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted kidnapping.

"Because of the defendant's actions, (the girl) no longer feels safe," First Judicial Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Einhorn stated at Wilson's sentencing, according to a DA office's press release. "A routine trip to the grocery store, something we all do, became a traumatic experience that shattered her sense of security. He did not leave after the first attempt; he returned and tried again. That conduct is both alarming and telling of his intent."

Wilson's most recently resided in Frisco and Austin, Texas, according to an online public records search.