Police: Wrong-way driver kills another motorist on I-25 near downtown

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed for more than four hours early Saturday morning following a fatal collision reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed just before 3 a.m. The crash occurred near the 8th Avenue interchange. Northbound traffic was diverted onto 6th Avenue during the closure.

The Denver Police Department stated a northbound driver was killed in the head-on crash. A passenger in that driver's vehicle suffered serious injuries and taken to a hospital.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 is diverted off the highway at the 6th Avenue exit Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. I-25 was closed for more than four hours following a fatal crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver. The highway re-opened shortly after 7 a.m. Colorado Department of Transportation

The alleged wrong-way driver, 23-year-old Morgan Hefley, was also injured, though no details were provided about the extent of that person's injuries. DPD did state that Hefley is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Additionally, another driver suspected driving under the influence was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser while DPD officers were investigating the wrong-way crash. An officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation but does not appear to have serious injuries.

CBS News Colorado is trying to determine if the alleged wrong-way driver entered the highway at 8th Avenue or had driven against northbound traffic a greater distance.