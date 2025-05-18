Police investigating three fatal pedestrian crashes in Denver overnight

Three people were killed in Denver in multiple fatal crashes involving pedestrians that took place overnight.

The first crash happened at Colfax Avenue & Speer Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. Police said the fatal hit-and-run involved a pedestrian and a motorist and remains under investigation.

Around 4:30 a.m., another crash took place at I-25 S and 23rd Avenue. Several southbound lanes were closed on I-25 while officers worked the scene. Denver police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

The third crash took place near I-70 W and Federal Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. DPD said the fatal crash involved a motorist and a pedestrian. According to police, a man lost his skis from his car and pulled over. He reportedly tried to jump out of the way of an oncoming truck, but both he and the driver dodged in the same direction and collided.

Authorities shut down I-70 W temporarily while investigators gathered information.