Police: Colorado man resisted eviction by boarding windows, setting animal traps

A man who allegedly barricaded himself for 13 hours inside a northwest Fort Collins home now faces additional charges after investigators found several spring-loaded, steel-jawed bear traps they believe were placed to injure law officers.

Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Lee Walker initially faced four charges after he was taken into custody the night of Aug. 7. Half those charges were felonies attributed to Walker allegedly pointing a gun at SWAT officers who entered the home in the early stages of the incident.

Friday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office upgraded the charges to a total of 11 felonies and six misdemeanors. Walker now faces five counts each of attempted First Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Menacing.

An LCSO spokesperson told CBS Colorado that several of the bear traps were set and positioned around the home.

That style of foothold or leghold trap is banned in some states and heavily regulated in Colorado. Colorado recently suspended short-term permits for foothold traps after an imported gray wolf was discovered in a trap meant to keep coyotes from livestock. A Colorado Parks & Wildlife officer released the wolf from the legally placed trap on May 14. The wolf died from its injuries the following day.

Kevin Lee Walker following his arrest on Aug. 7 after a 13-hour standoff with SWAT in northwest Fort Collins. Larimer County Sheriff's Office

LCSO deputies arrived at the home at 2630 LaPorte Avenue at 9:20 a.m. that day to serve a court-ordered eviction, according to the agency. Walker had already boarded up the windows and tampered with the door locks, the agency reported.

Deputies made announcements over loudspeaker demanding Walker surrender for an hour before they made their way into the home. When Walker aimed a rifle at them, the deputies backed out and called for backup. The Larimer County All-Hazards Crisis Response Team, Fort Collins SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and drone operators responded to the scene along with fire department, ambulance and police personnel from as far away as Johnstown. Neighbors were alerted to stay inside their homes.

Walker refused to leave the home and barricaded himself in the basement, reportedly texting threatening messages to family members and crisis negotiators, per LCSO. A search of online public records shows the home is owned by other members of Walker's family.

Walker was eventually pulled from the basement.

"The home sustained damage during the incident as law enforcement worked to safely access the suspect, who remained uncooperative throughout the incident," the sheriff's office stated in a press release.

Walker remains jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.

"When you've got an armed, uncooperative person hiding in a basement, there are no easy buttons," Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen added in the press release. "Our incident team showed significant patience and restraint during a long, extremely hot, and tactically difficult situation. Thanks to the extensive efforts of law enforcement and our partners, nobody died. Every single peace officer, firefighter, and medic on that call went home safely to their family. The suspect lived to have his day in court. Protecting lives is our highest priority, and the team accomplished that mission despite the many challenges they faced."