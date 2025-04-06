2 killed in Northern Colorado mall shooting, Fort Collins police say; juvenile male arrested

Two people who were shot Saturday on a Northern Colorado shopping mall's sidewalk have both died, Fort Collins Police Services announced Sunday.

The department's officers took a juvenile male into custody overnight.

Investigators believe the incident may be gang-related.

A Fort Collins Police Services investigator collects evidence from the scene of Saturday's shooting. CBS

Officers responded at about 5 p.m. to the Foothills Mall at 215 E. Foothills Parkway on a shots fired call. Two people were injured and taken immediately to a hospital.

According to FCPS, the incident occurred on a sidewalk between the parking lot and the building. Store employees, visitors to the mall and an adjoining movie theater, plus residents in nearby neighborhoods were all told to shelter in place as police secured a perimeter. Officers then made their way through the mall, securing small areas at a time and releasing visitors and employees within them.

The mall was closed while police gathered evidence until midnight.

CBS

FCPS did not state when the shooting victims were pronounced deceased nor when or where the juvenile suspect was found. However, the department stated that its investigators "think this may be a gang-associated crime."

"Detectives worked through the night on this case and were able to make an arrest," said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the FCPS Criminal Investigations Division. "Though events like this are rare in Fort Collins, our officers maintain a high standard of training to ensure they are prepared to keep our city safe, no matter the rarity. There is still much work to be done as we continue working on this case. Thank you to all our partner agencies who responded to assist with scene safety."

Additional charges are anticipated from this investigation, FCPS added. It did not immediately answer CBS News Colorado's questions about additional suspects.

The identities of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office once its staff has finished notifying family members of the deaths. The suspect is not being identified due to his age, but under Colorado law, if he's charged as an adult, he'll be identified in court records at a later date.