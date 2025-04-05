Fort Collins police investigating double shooting at Foothills Mall in Northern Colorado; Suspect at large

Two people have been shot at a mall in Northern Colorado and Fort Collins police say a suspect is at large.

Few details were immediately available but police said officers responded to the mall at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses described a massive police presence and police said the mall was placed on lockdown.

Officers were seen with long rifles in the parking lot of the mall as they searched for the suspect.

Fort Collins police officers are seen in the parking lot of the Foothills Mall searching for a suspect in a double shooting. CBS

A Fort Collins police spokesman said officers believe the suspect is still in the area of the mall.

Around 6:30 p.m., police started letting people in the mall out.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect or the condition of those who were shot but said the victims were taken to the hospital.