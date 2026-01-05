Planning to begin in Denver for American Indian Cultural Embassy

Denver will be the site of the United States' first-ever American Indian Cultural Embassy.

Funding for the project was approved by Denver voters in the Vibrant Denver Bond measure.

The vision is for the embassy to welcome Native people back home to Colorado.

On the snowy day of CBS News Colorado's visit, Rick Williams observed the buffalo herd at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

"These animals are sacred to us," said Williams, who is Oglala Lakota and Cheyenne. "This was our economy. They provided everything we needed to live a wonderful lifestyle."

Rick Williams, president of People of the Sacred Land and a leader in the effort to build an American Indian Cultural Embassy, looks at buffalo at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. CBS

Williams is president of People of the Sacred Land and a leader in the effort to build an American Indian Cultural Embassy.

"'Homeland' is a special term for everybody, right?" Williams asked. "But for people who were alienated, for American Indians who were alienated from Colorado, they don't have a home, they don't have a home community that you can go to, this is it. And I think that's sad."

The First Creek Open Space — near 56th and Peña, near the southeast corner of the Arsenal — is owned by the City and County of Denver and is being considered for development of the embassy.

"To have a space that's an embassy that would be government-to-government relations on neutral space," said Denver City Councilmember Stacie Gilmore, who represents northeast Denver District 11. "But then also supporting the community's economic development and their cultural preservation."

Denver City Councilmember Stacie Gilmore speaks from the First Creek Open Space in northeast Denver about the possibility of building the United States' first-ever American Indian Cultural Embassy at the site. CBS

Gilmore said $20 million from the Vibrant Denver Bond will support the design and construction of the center to support Indigenous trade, arts, and education.

"That sense of connection and that sense of place and having a site is so important if you're going to welcome people back home," added Gilmore.

"What a great treasure for people in Colorado," Williams said as he read the interpretive sign at the wildlife refuge.

Rick Williams, president of People of the Sacred Land and a leader in the effort to build an American Indian Cultural Embassy, reads a sign at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. CBS

He said the proposed location makes perfect sense: "Near the metropolitan area, but not necessarily in the metropolitan area, we would love to be near buffalo. We would love to be in an area where there's opportunities for access to the airport."

The Denver March Powwow could one day be held at the embassy.

Williams dreams of expanding the buffalo herd nearby and having the embassy teach future generations Indigenous skills and culture.

The concept for the embassy is one of the recommendations emerging from the Truth, Restoration, and Education Commission, a group of American Indian leaders in Colorado who began to organize four years ago to study the history of Native Americans in our state.

And the work is just beginning.

"We have to think about, 'how do we maintain sustainability and perpetuity of a facility like this?'" Williams said. "So there's lots of issues that are going to be worked on over the next year or so."

Williams added, "One day our dreams are going to come true, and those tribes are going to come, and we're going to have a big celebration out here. We're going to have a drum, and we're going to sing honor songs, and we're going to have just the best time ever welcoming these people back to their homeland."

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's staff sent the following statement:

"We are excited about the passing of the Vibrant Denver Bond and the opportunity it creates to invest in our city's first American Indian Cultural Embassy. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the Indigenous community to plan and develop the future embassy, and city staff have already been invited to listen and engage with some of our local American Indian groups, like the People of the Sacred Land. We are not yet at the stage of formal plans, but we are excited to see the momentum of this project continue."