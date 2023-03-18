Annual Denver powwow brings prayer, dance and songs: "you go in with good thoughts, and prayers, and you just dance your heart out"

A drum group and color guard lead the grand entry at the 2023 Denver March Powwow on Saturday. The 47th annual event brought another year of prayer, dance and song.

"It always makes me feel so wonderful to be in grand entry," said Alex Alvarez. "My auntie always said that it's a prayerful way, and when you go in, you know you go in with good thoughts, and prayers, and you just dance your heart out."

Alvarez is from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes in Idaho. She and her family have been coming to Denver powwow for over 10 years. For them, it's one of the best in the country.

"It's a way of prayer, it's a way of ceremony. There are just so many good feelings in there," Alvarez said. "It's wonderful to see friends from all over Indian country."

Twynoya Henry and her family, who are Navajo, traveled for the powwow from Tuba City, Arizona. They have a small family-owned business called Sáanii Up selling clothing, shirts and more.

"Sáanii Up -- it translates sáanii to women, so we're basically saying 'women-up' on the brand of our t-shirts," said Henry.

This year, the family built up their inventory to meet the demand of customers. For them, it's not only about business -- it's about community.

"I like face-to-face interactions," Henry told CBS News Colorado. "It's just the diversity of people that come here that helps our business grow. Powwow is a big gathering, so we like to incorporate a lot of patterns and designs that have a story that connects with people."

An event bringing people together of different tribes and nations from across the country. A way to preserve indigenous culture and pass on traditions to the next generation.

"Anyone can come out here, they can enjoy really good food, they can enjoy native arts and crafts, dancers and singers, and really enjoy everything," Alvarez said. "I'm just really happy to be here."