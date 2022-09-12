Watch CBS News
2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County

Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. 

According tot Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. 

This portion of the reservoir is closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. 

