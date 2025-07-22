A pedestrian bridge for Colorado's 150th birthday is a "no" go. Gov. Jared Polis explains what's being considered instead.

Results of survey asking about a pedestrian bridge project to celebrate Colorado's birthday are in

We now know how Coloradans want -- and don't want -- to celebrate the state's 150th birthday next year.

Gov. Jared Polis launched a survey last week to find out if people liked his idea for an $18 million pedestrian bridge outside the Colorado State Capitol Building.

The Colorado 150 Walkway would have stretched 1,100 square feet from the capitol to Veterans Memorial Park.

93% of those who took the survey were opposed to the bridge.

"This for me validates that we will stop any walkway proposal for the state capitol," Polis told Your Political Reporter Shaun Boyd.

He thinks people may have been put off by the cost.

Whatever the reason for the opposition, the vote was decisive. The survey was only open five days, and the governor says more than 80,000 people weighed in.

"This shows the passion that Coloradans have about our 150 birthday, our nation's 250th," he said.

Based on the survey, most people have equal passion for both birthdays.

"We are going to make sure all of our branding is 150-250. And we've already started to use that. This validates that."

The legislature created a 150 commission to plan the celebration next year. The governor says he will consult with that group on how to proceed.

"I'd like to see perhaps some kind of historical art project that kind of tells the story of Colorado. Ideally it could be mobile, so it could be in three or four places. We have time to plan, we have great folks that are providing input. We want people's continued input on this," he said. "Again, 80,000 people in five days shows a high level of interest."

While the governor wanted the bridge, he says -- on the bright side -- he now doesn't have to raise $10 million. The state would have pitched in the other $8 million.

Not only did most people not want a bridge, more than half didn't want any project. Of those who did want a project, most didn't want it in Denver. They wanted several smaller projects around the state.

Colorado became a state on August 1st, 1876, which is officially "Colorado Day."