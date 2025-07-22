Watch CBS News
Coloradans surveyed, say "no" to a pedestrian bridge project to celebrate the state's 150th birthday

Shaun Boyd
Results of survey asking about a pedestrian bridge project to celebrate Colorado's birthday are in
Coloradans surveyed are against the idea of building a bridge from the Colorado State Capitol to Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park. Gov. Jared Polis says the people have spoken.

The governor set up a statewide survey asking if they wanted the $18 million pedestrian bridge called "Colorado 150 Walkway" to celebrate Colorado's 150th Birthday next year. Colorado became a state on Aug. 1, 1876.

bridge-capitol.jpg
Rendering of what the Walkway 150 would have looked like

The governor admits he didn't expect such a visceral reaction when he released renderings of the Colorado 150 Walkway in May.  

"Over 93% of Coloradans do not want the bridge at the Capitol," Polis told CBS Colorado.  "So there will not be a bridge there."

Gov. Polis said Coloradans are excited about celebrating the 150th birthday of the state.  

"They are equally excited about Colorado 150 -- nation 250," Polis said. The governor says the branding and celebration will include both the Colorado birthday and the United States' 250th birthday. The state has a sesquicentennial commission working on what will happen across the state.    

