Pedestrian bridge, new Chapman Drive Trailhead designed for safer trails, roads in Colorado

The City of Boulder has closed Chapman Drive Trailhead and a small section of the Boulder Canyon Trail to construct a new pedestrian bridge and trailhead. The Colorado community's Open Space and Mountain Parks said this project is needed to get the area up to current safety standards.

Chapman Drive Trailhead in Boulder CBS

Hundreds of people use the area every day to bike, walk, and ride horses.

The addition of the pedestrian bridge will separate bikers and walkers from the drivers in the area. Parts of the trail are located close to Highway 119. The new trailhead will make it easier for anyone to cross the fast-moving creek in the area.

Once completed, the trail will connect the missing piece, meaning it will connect the existing trails and the bridge. The trailhead will be much larger and provide a more accessible sidewalk and parking spaces. Until this is completed, the underpass that crosses under Highway 119 will be closed.

A new pedestrian bridge and trailhead are being installed at Chapman Drive Trailhead in Boulder. CBS

The city says they want to reduce impacts and disruptions as much as possible. It has to close due to the spaces being too narrow, which causes safety issues to crews on site.

"We really want drivers to be aware and cautious as you are going through the area," Jeff Haley, Deputy Director, Open Space and Mountain Parks. "You never know if a biker or runner is going to hop out the roadway get around the project so be cautious."

The project will cost the city about $1.2 million. The bridge will cost about $800,000 and the trailhead about $400,000. The funds come from a collaboration including the City of Boulder and Boulder County.

The project is expected to be completed by August. The pedestrian bridge should be completed by June.

Find the full list of closures online.