Pedestrian bridge converted to create safer walking, biking option along Valmont Road in Boulder northwest of Denver

A bridge in Boulder will be converted into a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists off Valmont Road. Once completed, it will connect the pedestrian bridge to 61st Street.

The City of Boulder said the bridge is 11 years old and is currently closed to everyone. Once reopened, it will become a 10-foot concrete path to help with regional travel between Gunbarrel and Boulder. This will also get people further away from Valmont Street when traveling through this area.

Valmont Multi-Use Path from 61st Street to South Boulder Creek Trail in Boulder. City of Boulder

The city says they started laying out the concrete and will continue to head east until it connects to 61st Street. All the nearby roads and paths will remain open while crews work on this project. The city says the work will minimize travel impacts and improve their sewer systems, traffic signals, and streetlights.

The city says Valmont Road needs these improvements. They are a part of their Core Arterial Network, meaning this is an area where they see the most severe fatal crashes in the city.

"We like to give folks an option to get off the busy streets," Ericka Amador, Senior Transportation Planner for City of Boulder said. "Right now, if you are on Valmont Road, you are biking in a bikeable shoulder next to high volume and high traffic. This will give folks the option to completely separate themselves from vehicles. This will make travel more comfortable and a more pleasant experience."

Boulder said this project costs about $1.2 million and comes from their city transportation funds. This project is set to be completed by this summer.