Paving on Colfax Avenue in Denver underway, drivers may experience delays

Denver's Department of Transportation worked to pave sections of Colfax Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Crews will start a segment from Sherman to Humboldt streets and then provide a smooth roadway surface from Broadway to Albion. First, crews will use a mill to remove the old asphalt, then a paver to lay down a new surface. Milling and paving in this section will take about three days each.

Colfax Avenue at Sherman Street in Denver. CBS

Drivers will use the outer travel lane while crews are milling and paving the center lane and use the center travel lane when crews are milling and paving the outer lane.

Crews will begin at Sherman Street and work east toward Humboldt Street. Once complete, they will reverse direction and continue west from Humboldt Street back to Sherman Street.

People may experience temporary travel impacts and delays at side streets, alleys, parking lots, and sidewalks when crews are working. Short delays for pedestrians and vehicles are possible as equipment moves through work areas.

The paving schedule updates will be provided at www.denvergov.org/ColfaxBRT as crews move further down the corridor.