Coroner: Paul Gallenstein found shot on Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has released new details into a suspicious death investigation after the body of Paul Gallenstein was found near Horsetooth Reservoir earlier this month. The coroner said that Gallenstein, 64, was shot.

Deputies were called to Foothills Trail near the reservoir about 10:18 a.m. on Sept. 10 on a report of a person lying on the trail.

Paul Gallenstein Larimer County

When first responders located the man, he was deceased. The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the man as Gallenstein of Fort Collins.

Investigators have not revealed the manner of death, however, even after the coroner said that he had been shot.

A weapon was not located during an extensive search of the area but investigators said search efforts were impacted by the dense foliage surrounding the scene and heavy rainfall in the days following the incident.

"Our investigators have been working nonstop to track down witnesses, information, and evidence in this case," said Larimer County Sheriff's Captain Bobby Moll in a statement. "We won't stop working until we find out what happened to Paul. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this time of grief and uncertainty."

Additional Information from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office:

Anyone who was near the Foothills Trail on the morning of September 10 who saw Gallenstein or who may have found a gun or other items on the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail that may be connected to the case, is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.