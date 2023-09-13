Watch CBS News
Suspicious death investigated after body of Paul Gallenstein found near Horsetooth Reservoir

Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death of Paul Gallenstein
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near Horsetooth Reservoir. Deputies were called to Foothills Trail near the reservoir about 10:18 a.m. on Sept. 10 on a report of a person lying on the trail. 

paul-gallenstein-copy.jpg
  Paul Gallenstein Larimer County

When first responders located the man, he was deceased. The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the man as Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins. 

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. 

Additional Information from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office:

Anyone who was near the Foothills Trail on the morning of September 10 who saw him or who may have relevant information about this case, is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

