Parker congregation practices active shooter response: "Need to have a plan"

The gunshots aren't real, but the people gathered in the sanctuary of Parker's Crossroads Community Church know one day they might be.

"Whether they're in a grocery store, they're in a school, in a church, they need to have a plan in place," said Lt. Ron Hanavan of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED Colorado school district votes to let teachers carry guns (2016)

That's why they're attending an active shooter training put on by Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Able Shepherd, an emergency readiness company founded by Castle Rock father and former Navy Seal Jimmy Graham.

The training prepares civilians to deal with an active shooting using a model called D.E.F.E.N.D.

"Defense," if you can't run or hide, protect yourself at all costs, even if that involves a concealed carry weapon.

Members of the Crossroads Community Church take part in an active shooter drill Saturday in Parker. CBS

"What would you say to someone who says adding more guns into the mix is just gonna create more violence?" CBS Colorado reporter Olivia Young asked Graham.

"It's simply not true," said Graham, "they say guns aren't the answer, well then why are there 300 of them in the parking lot an hour after the situation?"

RELATED Club Q survivors react to shooter's guilty plea and life sentence: "A heavy day, but also a huge relief"

If you can, "Evacuate."

And if you can't, "Fortify," secure the area, lock the doors, and turn the lights off.

Have a plan to efficiently provide "Emergency Medical Aid" to the wounded, "Notify Others" and "Dial 911."

"The date shows us cell towers get overrun, 911 gets overrun. Parents come to the school, clog all the arteries so vehicles can't get in, it just means that now that little girl that is shot and she needs help right now, she doesn't get to the ambulance as quick," said Graham.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office enter the scene as part of an active shooter training exercise at Crossroads Community Church in Parker on Saturday. CBS

The training also focuses on how to safely engage with law enforcement when they arrive.

"When there's guns involved, you don't know who's a good guy and who's a bad guy. By them putting their guns down that makes everything safe so that we can figure out what it is that's going on without anybody else getting hurt," said Hanavan.

RELATED Colorado lawmakers advance bill to protect elections workers

Teaching communities and families to be ready for their worst nightmare.

"It does make me wanna be more protective of them and more aware of the surroundings of what's going on just so I can take care of them," said attendee Amanda Cook, "cause most of the time it's me by myself with the kids and my husband's not around, so I have to be their protector."