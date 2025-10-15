Burglar in Colorado community of Parker hits three homes in one neighborhood

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says someone burglarized three homes in a single neighborhood in Parker. The crimes happened in the area of South Chambers Road and Mainstreet on Saturday and on Monday.

The Colorado law enforcement agency shared pictures showing how the suspect or suspects broke windows on the back of a house and removed window well covers.

Douglas County

Deputies recommended that homeowners make sure their windows and doors are locked, even when family members are home.

The sheriff's office is also asking people in the area to check their security cameras on Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 in case you have video of the suspects during the late afternoon and evening hours. Video that might help with the investigation should be shared with Detective Cogil at dcogil@dcsheriff.net.