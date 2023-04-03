Parents and students gather at East High School for specifics on safety plan

Parents and students gathered at East High School on Monday to demand specifics on how Denver Public Schools intends to keep students safe. The rally comes less than two weeks after a shooting at East High School that injured two deans.

All DPS comprehensive high schools will have a Denver police officer on campus. East High will have two officers.

Some families say they still don't feel the school district has done enough to provide specifics about moving forward with a safety plan.

"We hope that there's a coherent plan for Wednesday morning that's presented to us either through the district or school board that outlines a specific safety protocol to ensure that our students can actually focus on learning and not on their safety," said Kwame Spearman with the East High Parent Student Advocacy Group.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero returned armed Denver police officers to high schools for the remainder of the year and ensured there would be additional mental health resources at the schools. To date, DPS has not provided detail on where the increased mental health support will come from.