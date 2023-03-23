Austin Lyle found dead in wooded area in Park County, coroner confirms

Austin Lyle was found dead near in a wooded area off County Road 68 in Bailey late on Wednesday, the Park County Coroner's Office confirmed in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

CBS

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw first confirmed that earlier the red Volvo associated with Lyle in connection with the East High School shooting had been found, and confirmed a body was found nearby.

Lyle, who was already on probation for "ghost gun," is accused of shooting two deans at East High School on Wednesday morning.

A cause or manner of death for Lyle was not shared in the coroner's Facebook post.

