Parents "in a state of confusion" over their Colorado booster groups in Douglas County

As Douglas County schools sit quiet for summer break, many Colorado parent volunteers find themselves in limbo about the future of the booster groups they run.

CBS

The nonprofit groups fundraise for activities or supplies for students. But earlier this year, they were told to hand over control of the money they've raised to the school district in one of three ways.

There's been some mixed messaging from the district about what the booster groups need to do and by when. Monday, a district spokesperson could not respond to any of CBS Colorado's questions because it's currently summer break. Some parents say their questions are also going unanswered.

It's not clear how many of the clubs have already made the transition, but the district's superintendent previously said "most" booster clubs in the district have already transitioned their funds. However, numerous parent leaders have told CBS Colorado their booster groups are still holding out.

"Basically, we're operating in a state of confusion," said Lynnea Oldham, Sabercat Lacrosse Club President.

Sabercat Lacrosse Club

The Castleview mom heads the boys' lacrosse booster club, which has an annual budget of nearly $65,000.

"All the money that we collect, it pays for uniforms, it pays for buses to and from some games, it pays for Gatorade, it pays for equipment, balls, and virtually their entire season," said Oldham.

The club is one of many in the district yet to make a decision about their future.

"The first question I would hope to get an answer to is, is this a mandate or do we have additional options?" said Oldham.

After numerous booster groups say DCSD's athletic director told them they must dissolve their nonprofits by July 1. However, Superintendent Erin Kane told CBS Colorado last month that's not the case.

"The 501c3 would not have to dissolve but the fund would need to go through the umbrella, the new entity," said Kane.

The district is asking the nonprofits to move their financial transactions either through the DCSD Foundation, the school, or a school-wide booster club account, citing a need for fiscal oversight.

"As a 501C3, we do have oversight ... we have an accountant that looks over everything. We file with the IRS. We're filed with the Secretary of State ourselves," said Oldham.

Parents are worried the transition will negatively impact funding for students.

The DCSD Foundation would take about 1.5% of revenue for bookkeeping costs, a small percentage that parents say would otherwise go to students.

As a nonprofit, the Legend High School Band Booster Group holds a bingo-raffle license that generates over $20,000 for the program a year. But the Secretary of State's office says school districts can't hold that license. It has the booster's president concerned those funds would be lost if they're forced to transition.

"We just want some answers. Nobody is trying to cause waves; we just want to do what's best for the kids," said Oldham.

When CBS Colorado last spoke with the superintendent, she said the district is being flexible in working with boosters that have not yet transitioned and there is no set deadline.

Oldham says her group was granted an extension to make their decision by Oct. 1. She's hoping there's another option on the table.

"We're gonna play nice in the sandbox and we will open an account, most likely with the foundation. It's just a matter of what we're actually going to run through that. But in order to do that properly, we need time," said Oldham.

CBS Colorado looked into the rules governing booster groups in Colorado and was told by multiple state agencies that booster clubs are handled by individual districts, and each member school is responsible for the actions of its boosters.