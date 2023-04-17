Parents and community members to protest at Denver Public School Board meeting Monday

Parents and community members are gathering to protest the Denver Public School Board.

The board has received a lot of criticism after a school year that was burdened with school violence -- particularly at East High School.

We're told that families will be gathering outside the DPS Administration building.

They tell us that thousands of people have signed a petition asking school board members to resign.

And at the same time, parents in Southwest Denver are set to meet at 5 p.m. they say they feel completely left out of this conversation.

This is all happening ahead of a 6 p.m. school board meeting.

There is a public comment happening tonight.

CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann is reporting on these frustrations Monday, with coverage starting at 5 p.m.