Parents and community members to protest at Denver Public School Board meeting Monday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Parents and community members to protest at Denver Public School Board meeting Monday
Parents and community members are gathering to protest the Denver Public School Board.

The board has received a lot of criticism after a school year that was burdened with school violence -- particularly at East High School

We're told that families will be gathering outside the DPS Administration building.

They tell us that thousands of people have signed a petition asking school board members to resign.

And at the same time, parents in Southwest Denver are set to meet at 5 p.m. they say they feel completely left out of this conversation.

This is all happening ahead of a 6 p.m. school board meeting.

There is a public comment happening tonight. 

CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann is reporting on these frustrations Monday, with coverage starting at 5 p.m.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 4:04 PM

